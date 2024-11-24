MINDFUL MOMENT: Here comes the judge - my testing task at Aisling Awards

CHAMPS: The ladies of St Gall's Hen Shed, this year's recipients of the Cirdan Health & Well-Being Award receive their trophy from Cirdan founder Hugh Cormican

The challenges of judging the prestigious Aisling Health and Well Being awards are legion.

As we celebrated the 28th Aisling awards, as a part-time judge and full-time admirer of our community heroes, I had plenty of time to reflect on what an honour and a privilege it is to be a judge and the extraordinary challenge that it brings.

The annual Aisling Awards are a celebration of the spirit and resilience of the people of Belfast, who continually go above and beyond to support one and other in their mental, physical, and emotional wellbeing.

However, selecting a single winner from the vast array of inspiring entries is, I can assure you, no easy feat.

From Greenland to Twinbrook and from Carryduff to Cyprus Avenue and in every nook and cranny in between, the community of Belfast brims with acts of kindness and compassion.

The sheer volume of nominations received is a testament to the generosity and dedication of local individuals and organisations. It’s clear that for many, supporting others is not just a task but a way of life.

The stories submitted to the awards reveal a tapestry of resilience, innovation, and heartfelt care that always leaves judges in awe.

One of the greatest difficulties as a judge is the sheer diversity of initiatives being undertaken. Each project or individual nominated brings something unique to the table. Whether it’s a grassroots organisation offering counselling services to those struggling with mental health, a community fitness programme that gets neighbours moving together, or an individual quietly supporting a friend through a personal crisis, every nomination is deeply impactful in its own way. How do you compare such efforts, especially when each addresses a vital need?

Equally challenging is the emotional weight the process. Many entries share deeply-personal stories of hardship and triumph, highlighting the very real challenges faced by ordinary people. These accounts remind us of the immense difficulties that can arise, whether it’s the of mental health struggles, the physical toll of chronic illness, or the everyday battles of poverty and isolation. Amid these challenges, the selflessness of the nominees shines through, as they tirelessly work to support their fellow 'Westies' — or "Northies' or whatever. Reading these accounts is both humbling and inspiring, but it also makes choosing an almost impossible task.

Aisling Awards



Holy Trinity coach Micky Hawkins was presented with the Roll of Honour award



World Champion Anthony Cacace picked up the 2024 Sports award after an incredible year he has had



Left to Right: Barry O’Neill, Brian Graham Anthony Cacace and Micky Hawkins pic.twitter.com/rLkpz103Em — Holy Trinity ABC (@HTBC_Belfast) November 22, 2024

Moreover, the judges are acutely aware that this award represents far more than recognition, it symbolises the heartbeat of a community that refuses to give up, no matter how tough times become. Selecting a winner isn’t just about picking the best initiative, it’s about reflecting the values that the Aisling Awards stand for: Hope, Perseverance and Solidarity. This responsibility weighs heavily, as every nominee is already a champion in their own right.

Ultimately what stands out most is the extraordinary kindness that defines West Belfast. From neighbours looking after one another to larger organisations addressing systemic issues, the entries collectively tell a story of a community that embodies compassion. Though the judging process is undoubtedly challenging, it is also a privilege to witness the exceptional efforts being made to uplift and support others.

For every winner chosen, there are countless others who deserve recognition, proving that the real victory belongs to Belfast as a whole (and in my book, to the people of West Belfast especially). Our people continue to lead by example, showing that even in the face of exhaustion and difficulties, Hope and Care will always prevail.

A big big shout out to all who made the Aisling Awards possible, especially my fellow judges in the Cirdan Health and Well-Being category Linda and Rebecca.

Roll on the 29th Awards.