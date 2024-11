Clifton Street closed following accident

ACCIDENT: Motorists have been advised to avoid the Clifton Street area

POLICE are urging motorists to avoid Clifton Street in North Belfast following a road traffic collision on Thursday morning.

The road is closed in both directions between Carlisle Circus and North Queen Street

Both the on-slip and off-slip onto the Westlink at Clifton Street are also closed and motorists should seek alternative routes.