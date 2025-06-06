Queen's University cut financial and academic ties with Israel

QUEEN'S University Belfast has confirmed it has cut all ties, both financial and academic with Israel.

The move comes a day after Trinity College Dublin said they will divest from any new arrangements with Israeli universities, firms and institutions.

In March, a collective of students and staff from Queen’s organised a march to the US Consulate in Belfast over the USA's complicity in the Israeli genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

A spokesperson for Queen’s University Belfast said: “In June last year, Queen’s announced it was progressing its divestment from companies blacklisted by the UN Human Rights Council.

“We can confirm the University has no direct investment in any Israeli companies. From an academic standpoint, we currently have no institutional research MoUs with Israeli-based partners, there are no direct research partnerships with Queen’s and any institution in Israel, and we have no student exchange programmes with Israel.”

Sinn Féin South Belfast MLA Deirdre Hargey welcomed the move by Queen's.

“We must do everything in our power to help bring Israel’s ongoing genocide against the defencless people of Gaza to an end," she said.

“Israel must be isolated internationally through sustained boycott, divestment and sanctions until its brutal systems of apartheid are dismantled and eradicated.

"International leaders must finally take a stand and bring Netanyahu's campaign of destruction and collective punishment to an immediate end."