'Shamrocks for Palestine' protest at US Consulate

TOGETHER: Protestors will take to the streets on Saturday afternoon in Belfast

A PROTEST march will leave Queen's University on Saturday for the US Consulate to highlight what organisers say is "American complicity in the Israeli genocide of Palestinians in Gaza" and which are being given political cover by the Trump administration.

'Shamrocks For Palestine' is being organised by QUB Palestine Assembly, a collective of students and staff from the Belfast university.

Organisers say they are alarmed at the increasing criminalisation of peaceful protest of university students. Last year three Queen's students were arrested while attempting to unfurl a Palestine flag on the front lawn of the university during a peaceful protest against the visit of Hillary Clinton.The group is concerned at the arrest and possible deportation of Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil for organising peaceful on-campus protests in response to the genocide in Gaza.

March organiser Seána Clarkin said those taking part will be protesting at Irish politicians attending White House events over St Patrick's Day.

"We also want to show our solidarity with American university students who are facing suppression and arrests for their Palestine activism, and also to our three students here at home who were arrested during a protest outside QUB in November last year."

The protest will leave Queen's at 1pm.