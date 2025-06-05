Ballymurphy's best take bite out of Big Apple

IF YOU CAN MAKE IT HERE: The Glór na Móna contingent outside Rosie O'Grady's yesterday with Tom Griffith (centre), the marine sector manager who brought news of the project to the attention of the ILA after visiting Belfast

Representatives of Upper Springfield Irish language project Glór na Móna have arrived in New York ahead of a fundraiser tonight for their new build plans.

The group have also met up with leaders of the International Longshoremen's Association, the dockers' union driving a $600,000 appeal towards costs of a new hall at the group's Ballymurphy base.

Among speakers at the fundraiser in the famed Rosie O'Grady's Irish-owned hostelry in Manhattan will be Consul General of Ireland in New York Helena Nolan, West Belfast MP Paul Maskey and Conradh na Gaeilge President Ciarán Mac Giolla Mhéin, himself a Westie.

Chruinnigh daoine le chéile i nGlór na Móna, iarthar Bhéal Feirste, ar na mallaibh chun seoladh an togra oidhreachta ‘Croí na Carraige’ i gcomhar leis an Chrannchur Náisiúnta Oidhreachta a cheiliúradh. @GlorNaMona



Scéal iomlán thíos👇:https://t.co/cH9Q6hba8J pic.twitter.com/9VzdYuZ7Xy June 3, 2025

‘We believe that this ground-breaking project will become a flagship Irish language community project that can develop as a best practice example of grassroots minority language community development," said Paul Maskey.

"I have witnessed firsthand the hugely positive impact Glór na Móna has had on the lives of young people in the community and the influence it has had on the broader language revival movement. We fully support the ambition of the Croí na Carraige capital project and look forward to working with Glór na Móna to make it a reality’.

RITH MAITH: Belfast Media's Máirtín Ó Muilleoir who recently ran the Cleveland Marathon to support the new hall appeal with Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh and Eoghan Ó Garmaile of Glór na Móna

An ILA delegation is expected to travel to West Belfast in September to turn the first sod on the new hall which will be named in honour of legendary union president Harold Daggett whose forebears hailed from Belfast.