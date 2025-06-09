LISTEN: Brendy Quinn releases song in memory of Pope Francis

NEW SONG: Brendy Quinn was hugely impressed by Pope Francis

A NORTH Belfast singer-songwriter has released a new single dedicated to the life of the late Pope Francis.

Cavehill man Brendy Quinn is known for his songs, which promote peace, love and reconciliation.

His new song, 'Pope Francis' is particularly special to Brendy, who in 2022 received a reply from the Vatican after he sent Pope Francis a CD of his music.

Speaking about the song, Brendy said: "I was thinking about Pope Francis during his illness.

"I sent off my first album to him ‘The Miracle of Love and Peace’ and I got a message back from him.

"He was a very kind and decent man. I thought it was fitting to write a song about him when he sadly passed away.

"I found him very humble. He was inclusive and had time and respect for everyone.

"I have tried to encapsulate all those great qualities in the song. I hope people like it."

'Pope Francis' by Brendy Quinn is available to download on all major platforms including Spotify, iTunes and Amazon Music.