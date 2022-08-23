Brendan's delight over message from the Vatican

CAVEHILL singer Brendan Quinn has spoken of his delight at receiving a reply from the Vatican after he sent Pope Francis a CD of his hymns.



Speaking after receiving a reply from the Papal Nuncio, he said: “I wrote to the Pope and told him of my ambition to create love and peace and I sent him a copy of my album The Miracle of Love and Peace which I produced myself.

REPLY: The card received from the Papal Nuncio



“The song which has been performing best is the Jesus song which I recorded in Holy Family chapel.



“I have written quite a few spiritual and love songs. I thought that the Jesus song would be of interest to the Pope and I wondered what he would think of it if I sent it to him and see if I got any feedback.



“When I received the response I felt a bit shocked and humbled. I was well pleased.”