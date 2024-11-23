Gaelic Games: Magherafelt a step ahead of St Brigid's in the Ulster Minor Club Tournament

Sonny Doyle breaks away from Lorcan Higgins and Jude Beattie at Spórtlann on Saturday Daniel Greenan

fonaCAB Ulster Minor Club Football Tournament quarter-final

O'Donovan Rossa, Magherafelt 1-16 St Brigid's 2-10

IT wasn't to be for St Brigid's at Colaiste Féirste's Spórtlann on Saturday evening as they came up short against a slick Magherafelt side in the Ulster Minor Club Football Championship.

The Antrim champions were not lacking effort but just didn't have the same craft as the Derry side that always looked like winners as they were never behind in this game.

Had they cleaned up their shooting a little and if not for some superb saves by St Brigid's goalkeeper Luke Cullinan, the margin of victory could have been greater but despite just three in it at the final whistle, the Oak Leaf outfit were worthy victors.

The slick surface seemed to suit them as they had pace in attack with Caolan and Conall Higgins impressive, but their victory was based on a tremendous work-rate as they hunted in packs and would never allow the South Belfast team to engineer anything easily.

'I thought we were going to get beat!'



See @RossaGaelsDerry survive a late scare to win the first game of the 2024 @fonacabbelfast Ulster Minor Club Tournament, supported by Belfast City Council.



Go to the @StPaulsGAC Facebook page for more video from the competition.. pic.twitter.com/xQSvAedc1R — Jerome Quinn (@JeromeQuinn) November 23, 2024

Magherafelt made the early running as they worked some openings they passed up but were off and running four minutes in as Cathir Spiers finished a direct attack.

It would get even better minutes later as again they broke with purpose and Caolan Higgins laid on a pass for Kian Maynes to bury to the net. However, the St Brigid's response would be immediate as they went straight on the offensive and JJ Higgins squared for Joseph Mellon to rise and palm home.

This was exactly what they needed, but Magherafelt were getting on the front foot much more often as Spiers kicked a free and Cathair Kerr kicked a good score.

A fisted effort from Techin McGarvey was the response, but points from Caolan and Conall Higgins stretched the gap to four.

That really really ought to have been greater but the wides were mounting for the Rossa club as their inaccuracy was keeping the Biddies in it who got back to within two thanks to a pair of JJ Higgins' frees.

Magherafelt would finish the half well with late scores through Jude Beattie, Conall Higgins and Lorcan Higgins to send them in at the break with a healthy 1-8 to 1-3 lead.

That little bit of momentum carried into the second period as Callum Leacock pointed just 25 seconds in and Conall Higgins added another when in on goal, but he seemed content with the point.

St Brigid's goalkeeper Cullinan was then called into action to thwart Ronan Conway, but goalkeeper Karl Campbell landed the subsequent 45.

Eight behind, it was looking ominous for St Brigid's but JJ Higgins was carrying the fight, kicking a free and then a mark, while he wriggled free to land one from play after Caolan Higgins had pointed at the other end.

This brought them to within six but there was a feeling they really needed a goal and Dara Quinn saw a shot flash wide, but Cullinan again was called into action to deny Maynes a second goal.

Magherafelt's Callum Leacock looks for a pass at Sportlann on Saturday

Campbell again did the honours from the 45 with Higgins responding, but the minutes were ticking down with six between them.

Caolan Higgins and Padraic O'Connell traded but another two Higgins frees narrowed the gap to four approaching added time.

Perhaps Magherafelt minds were beginning to nervously reflect on events at the same stage and venue 12 months before when they were stunned by Four Masters, but they steadied with scores from Michael and Callum Higgins which allowed them to exhale.

St Brigid's were not for throwing in the towel and continued to seek a way back, rewarded with an Eoghan Sherry goal right at the death as he finished through a ruck of players, but the clock was against them as this proved a consolation with the last play as Magherafelt move on.

MAGHERAFELT: K Campbell (0-2, 2 45s); T Cartin, Z Gavigan, R Conway; E Spiers, R Small, C Kerr (0-1); J Beattie (0-1), C Spiers (0-2, 1f); C Leacock (0-1), Caolan Higgins (0-4), L Higgins (0-1); K Maynes (1-0), Conall Higgins (0-3, 1f), M Higgins (0-1).

Subs: T Beattie for K Maynes (58), B McCormack for R Conway (58).

ST BRIGID'S: L Cullinan; C McElhatton, S Doyle, C O'Connell; J Mulgrew, E Sherry (1-0), O Conlon; P Mulgrew, D McGurk; T McGarvey (0-1), D Quinn, J Mellon (1-0); J Logan, JJ Higgins (0-8, 6f, 1m), M Lloyd.

Subs: P Molloy for J Logan (43), P O'Connell (0-1) for T McGarvey (49), J Blaney for J Mellon (56), C McKavanagh for J Mulgrew (58).

REFEREE: Gavin Finnegan (Down)