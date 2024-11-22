West Belfast credit union manager shortlisted for business award

A WEST Belfast credit union manager has been shortlisted for a prestigious business award, which takes place this weekend.

SAG Credit Union manager Sheena Joyce is a finalist in the Best Woman in Finance Category for the Local Women Magazine Business Awards 2024. The awards are held annually to recognise and celebrate the contribution of women to local business.

Speaking ahead of the awards’ night this Saturday, Sheena said: “This is especially fitting as SAG Credit Union Limited are currently celebrating our 60th anniversary and I personally am celebrating over 30 years in Finance Management, nearly 20 years of which have been at SAG Credit Union Limited.

“I have grown as a manager as SAG Credit Union has grown as a business. When I started, SAG Credit Union had a loan book of just over £18m and now we have over £33 million lent out to our members and have assets worth over £72m. In addition, our workforce has grown from just ten to over 25 and we are currently recruiting two more staff.

“Our staff have traditionally been predominantly female as most roles available originally were part-time, so it is particularly fitting that it is Local Women Business awards that is recognising us, as it is the women who have helped build our business and our female members who helped organise and manage the family finances and ensure the credit union was paid that has put us in the successful position that we are in today.

“This nomination is a celebration of all those women who volunteered, worked, and contributed to the Credit Union in the past 60 years, and had the foresight to invest their pennies in the Credit Union. I am delighted for them to be recognised through this award.”

The award ceremony takes place at the Europa Hotel on Saturday evening.