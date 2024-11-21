Cyclist dies after road traffic collision at Clifton Street

TRAGEDY: Clifton Street is still closed off after the accident

A MAN in his 50s has died following a road traffic collision at Clifton Street in North Belfast.

The accident took place this morning, Thursday.

Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Shortly before 7:50am, it was reported that a lorry and a cyclist were involved in the collision. The man, who was the cyclist, sadly passed away at the scene as a result of his injuries.

“Clifton Street remains closed in both directions between Carlisle Circus and North Queen's Street, with both on-slip and off-slip onto the Westlink at Clifton Street closed.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information, or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 178 21/11/24.”