Best of Belfast celebrated at 28th annual Aisling Awards

PERSON OF THE YEAR: Máire Thompson with children Gabrielle and Harry is presented with her award by John D'Arcy from Open University

THE best of Belfast was celebrated in the Europa Hotel on Friday night at the 28th annual Aisling Awards.

Bringing together community leaders, sporting heroes, small business owners, and cultural champions, the Aisling Awards showcased the bridge-builders, visionaries and peacemakers of Belfast.

Sponsors were led by Open University and included Kennedy Centre, Movie House, Cirdan, Argento, Concentrix, Phoenix Energy, Sean Graham, TG4, Foras na Gaeilge and Giant's Park Belfast.

Highlight of the sold-out gala was the presentation of the Person of the Year accolade to Hazelwood College Principal Máire Thompson.

Máire spoke movingly about the loss of her husband Kieran Monaghan, who died last year following a battle with cancer.

Just weeks ago, Máire herself revealed she is now battling the disease herself - and has just spent four weeks in the City Hospital for treatment.

She emphasised the troika of sport, education and family as the bedrocks of her life.

COMMUNITY HEROES: Innovation Factory representatives Shane Smith, Orla McKeating and her son Elliot were presented with the Business Award by Lord Mayor Micky Murray

Hosted by Barra Best and Lynette Fay, the evening heard keynote addresses from Lord Mayor Micky Murray and Leader of the Opposition at the Stormont Assembly MLA Matthew O'Toole.

Other special awards of the night went to Michael Hawkins (Roll of Honour) and Sammy Douglas, High Sheriff of Belfast (Cross-Community Champion). In his comments, High Sheriff Sammy called for increased effort from all sides to build a "United Belfast".

What a night at the Aisling Awards!



Congrats to the winners and nominees - you are ALL winners!



Such an honour to do the invocation… but my highlight was that our Meg was nominated for an award - made it an extra special night! Thanks for all your support. ❤️#AislingAwards pic.twitter.com/S0J6qvzDGJ — Rev Karen Sethuraman (@KarenSethuraman) November 23, 2024

Other category winners were:

Visit Belfast Neighbourhood Tourism Award: Féile na hAbhann

Community Building Award: Winner - Clonard Credit Union; Special Recognition - Friends of St Gerard's School

Belfast Brand: The College Hall, St Mary's University

Guardian of the Environment Award: Three Sisters Gardening

Gaeilge Award: Glór na Móna

Education Award: Aisling Education Bursaries

Business Award: Ulster Bank Accelerator Hub and Innovation Factory

Culture and Arts Award: Kneecap The Movie

Health and Wellbeing Award: St Gall's Henshed

Sport Award: Anthony Cacace

For photo galleries, check out next week's Andersonstown News.