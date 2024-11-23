THE best of Belfast was celebrated in the Europa Hotel on Friday night at the 28th annual Aisling Awards.
Bringing together community leaders, sporting heroes, small business owners, and cultural champions, the Aisling Awards showcased the bridge-builders, visionaries and peacemakers of Belfast.
Sponsors were led by Open University and included Kennedy Centre, Movie House, Cirdan, Argento, Concentrix, Phoenix Energy, Sean Graham, TG4, Foras na Gaeilge and Giant's Park Belfast.
Highlight of the sold-out gala was the presentation of the Person of the Year accolade to Hazelwood College Principal Máire Thompson.
Thanks to @NBNThomas for this lovely pic from last night’s Aisling Awards with @DArcyJackie pic.twitter.com/M7H9F7wohqNovember 23, 2024
Máire spoke movingly about the loss of her husband Kieran Monaghan, who died last year following a battle with cancer.
Just weeks ago, Máire herself revealed she is now battling the disease herself - and has just spent four weeks in the City Hospital for treatment.
She emphasised the troika of sport, education and family as the bedrocks of her life.
Hosted by Barra Best and Lynette Fay, the evening heard keynote addresses from Lord Mayor Micky Murray and Leader of the Opposition at the Stormont Assembly MLA Matthew O'Toole.
Other special awards of the night went to Michael Hawkins (Roll of Honour) and Sammy Douglas, High Sheriff of Belfast (Cross-Community Champion). In his comments, High Sheriff Sammy called for increased effort from all sides to build a "United Belfast".
What a night at the Aisling Awards!— Rev Karen Sethuraman (@KarenSethuraman) November 23, 2024
Congrats to the winners and nominees - you are ALL winners!
Such an honour to do the invocation… but my highlight was that our Meg was nominated for an award - made it an extra special night! Thanks for all your support. ❤️#AislingAwards pic.twitter.com/S0J6qvzDGJ
Other category winners were:
- Visit Belfast Neighbourhood Tourism Award: Féile na hAbhann
- Community Building Award: Winner - Clonard Credit Union; Special Recognition - Friends of St Gerard's School
- Belfast Brand: The College Hall, St Mary's University
- Guardian of the Environment Award: Three Sisters Gardening
- Gaeilge Award: Glór na Móna
- Education Award: Aisling Education Bursaries
- Business Award: Ulster Bank Accelerator Hub and Innovation Factory
- Culture and Arts Award: Kneecap The Movie
- Health and Wellbeing Award: St Gall's Henshed
- Sport Award: Anthony Cacace
For photo galleries, check out next week's Andersonstown News.