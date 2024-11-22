Gaelic Games: Biddies and Magherafelt get the ball rolling at the Ulster Minor Club Football Tournament

St Brigid’s regained the Antrim minor title with victory over St Paul’s at the beginning of October

THE most wonderful time of the year for minor footballers across Ulster begins this weekend as the fonaCAB Ulster Minor Football Tournament at St Paul’s gets underway.

This year’s competition will see a return to the U18 age grade and will also involve teams from all nine counties after appeals in Tyrone last year saw no representatives from the O’Neill County take part.

Last year, Four Masters from Donegal claimed the title with a victory over Cavan Gaels in the final and they are back to defend their crown.

One of the teams they beat along the way, O’Donovan Rossa, Magherafelt, are also back and they are first up on Saturday evening at Coláiste Feirste (5pm) when they take on Antrim champions, St Brigid’s.

Many of the players who will represent the Biddies appeared on the provincial stage two years ago when they were undone by Burren, but older and wiser, they are back this year having regained the county title at the expense of St Paul’s on a horrible day in Hannahstown.

But having made up for losing their Antrim title last year, next on the agenda is putting in a good showing on the provincial stage and team captain, Dara Quinn - one of the survivors of 2022 - has said he and his team-mates are looking forward to the challenge of taking on the Derry champions.

“It was massive for us,” he said of their county final win

“The first one was the first in the club’s history and that was special, but because we went out in the first round last year against St Paul’s, we really wanted to win it back.

“We’re happy to be back here and get another opportunity as not many get two goes at this. A lot of the boys who played two years ago are still here, so it’s great to be back.

“Two years ago, we know we didn’t perform on the day. We were struck with injuries and just knew we weren’t at it, but we have learnt from that and know we have to prepare better this time.”

The breakdown of winners of this tournament shows that Derry teams have dominated with the Jimmy McConville Cup heading to the Oak Leaf County in 18 of the 40 previous years.

Magherafelt have plenty of quality and were big winners over Dungiven in their county final.

Derry’s minors are back-to-back All-Ireland winners with some of the Magherafelt team contributing with team captain, Rory Small involved last year.

Therefore, St Brigid’s have a big task on their hands, but they have their own stars with Donncha McGurk, JJ Higgins, Joe Logan and the Mulgrews, Joe and Peter, all showing well in the county final.

“Any team that has come through their county championship is going to be strong, but Derry especially,” Quinn noted.

“They have a few players who were part of the Derry panel that won minor All-Irelands, so they will be strong. But we just focus on ourselves and prepare the best we can so we can perform better than we did two years ago. When we perform, we know we can beat any team.”

Fonacab Ulster Minor Football Tournament starts this Saturday 23/11/24:



QUARTER FINAL

5pm Throw in - @RossaGaelsDerry v @Naomhbridclg



Coláiste Feirste - Falls Road



The task ahead is not lost on their manager, Greg Blaney who was present when Saturday’s opponents were caught late by Four Masters last year.

There is a sense both teams are coming into this competition with a point to prove and the two-time All-Ireland winner with Down in the 1990s expects a real test for his team.

“It’s certainly not an easy draw,” he said.

“I saw Magherafelt here last year when Four Masters beat them, but they were well ahead at one stage and were unfortunate to lose it.”

The manner of the county title success was a boost as on a day for rolling up the sleeves, St Brigid’s came through and did so against a St Paul’s team that has been a rival with the past three minor titles shared between them.

Success at this level is welcome, but of course, the overall objective is to develop players to move into the senior team in the years ahead.

However, the experience gained from playing on the provincial stage cannot be understated as it not only gives a taste of playing on the big stage, but dealing with different styles of play from fellow county champions.

The work at underage has brought success to St Brigid’s and the hope is this group will bolster the quest to land a first senior title for the club in the years ahead.

“This gives you an idea of where you are at and it’s a great incentive to win your county championship as you get to play the winners of other counties,” Blaney explained.

“There are no weak teams at this stage, so in terms of player development, it’s great.

“There is no guarantee that if you’re successful at underage, you will have success at senior, but it can’t do any harm.

“It’s nice to win a minor title, but looking at the bigger picture, you hope some of these players come through and have that success at senior.”

Also in action this weekend, the preliminary round game between Mayobridge from Down and Cavan’s Kingscourt will take place at Coláiste Feirste on Sunday at 1pm with the winner going on to face Fr Rock’s, Cookstown in the last eight.