Cyclist who died following North Belfast collision was Gary McMahon (58)

A CYCLIST who died after a collision with a lorry in North Belfast on Thursday morning has been named as Gary McMahon (58).

Police received a report of the incident shortly before 7.50am after collision on Clifton Street area.

In a statement, PSNI Insp Cherith Adair said Mr McMahon "sadly passed away at the scene as a result of his injuries".

Both slips on and off the Westlink and Clifton Street between Carlisle Circus and North Queen Street were closed following the collision, but have since reopened.

Two emergency crews were dispatched alongside a Helicopter Emergency Medical Service crew by car.

The PSNI are appealing for anyone with information or dash-cam footage to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 178 21/11/24.