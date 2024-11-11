Concerns over anti-social behaviour in Dunville Park

YOUNG people as young as 12 are engaging in anti-social behaviour in Dunville Park in West Belfast.

Tony Walls, Workers' Party representative for the Lower Falls, said he has been contacted by residents who expressed their concern over anti-social behaviour, criminality and vandalism at the park.

The Falls Road park has become a hotspot for anti-social behaviour in recent months and was the subject of a pilot scheme by Belfast City Council to install park wardens.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Tony said: "This dangerous behaviour is having harmful and negative effects on the health and well-being of the local community that is already suffering poverty, deprivations, housing shortages and high unemployment.

"They are destroying what should be a safe place for children to play in.

"One resident contacted me to say elderly residents are afraid to go out at night because of the large numbers of young people gathered in the park.

"They dash across the Falls Road throwing missiles at each other and at passing cars with no thought of the dangerous consequences on passersby and motorists, which could potentially lead to serious injury or fatalities."

He said youths from other parts of Belfast are congregating at Dunville Park and using it as a base for anti-social behaviour.

"Dunville Park has been enjoyed by generations of children, but is now being used as a base for anti-social behaviour. It is one the worst for anti-social behaviour in Belfast.

"The Workers' Party acknowledges the work and commitment of the youth facilities in the area, but there needs to be more funding in youth facilities.

"This funding would help more young people in their personal and social development and therefore be less likely to engage in anti-social behaviour, criminality and vandalism."