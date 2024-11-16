Lower Suffolk Road improvement scheme set to begin next week

WORK is set to begin on environmental improvement to the lower Suffolk Road area.

Work will commence next week on the Woodbourne Environmental Improvement Scheme with plans for new kerbs, footpaths, parking bays and access areas which have long been in demand.

Speaking about the works, the West Belfast MLA Órlaithí Flynn said: “Years of hard work and campaigning was carried out to make this scheme a reality by local Sinn Féin representatives, representatives from the Lenadoon Community Forum, local residents and businesses in the Suffolk Road area.



“This new scheme will see the installation of new street lighting with hard and soft landscaping, including the installation of new kerbing and new footways with the inclusion of new parking bays and access areas which will hugely enhance the local area of Glenview, Woodbourne and the bottom of the Suffolk Road."



Local Lenadoon Community Forum representative, Reneé Crawford said: “This has been the culmination of many years of lobbying and campaigning by Lenadoon Community Forum in partnership with residents, traders and political representatives.



“Now at last the work is to begin in November, it's important to remember the commitment and dedication of many who drove this project forward."