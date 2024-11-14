WATCH: Ivor's is more than a restaurant, it's a destination

IVOR'S Restaurant in Andersonstown is a wonderful addition to West Belfast's growing eatery scene.

The modern décor brings a relaxed and stylish atmosphere, perfect for enjoying a meal with friends or family. From the moment you arrive, the friendly and knowledgeable staff make you feel welcome and are happy to guide you through the menu and offer suggestions.

The lunch and dinner menus showcase a commitment to fresh, homemade food. One particular highlight is the traditional Irish Boxty, priced at £13.

STARTERS: The Louisiana Fish Cakes were a real treat

It's available with a range of mouthwatering fillings, from the classic Irish Gammon and Cabbage to more inventive options. The portions are generous, full of flavour and offer a true taste of Irish comfort food.

The drinks menu at Ivor's is also worth mentioning. Although we were unfortunately driving, we had the chance to watch the cocktail-making process behind the bar. The restaurant plans to unveil its full cocktail menu next week, and the early previews suggest it will be worth the wait.

COCKTAILS: Ivor's cocktail menu is due to launch next week

A particular favourite was the Tiramisu Cocktail made with Baileys – that represents a perfect liquid dessert for anyone too stuffed for seconds!

We also enjoyed the refreshing sharpness of a Gin Bramble, the zesty notes of a Margarita, and the unique Basil Kiss, which paired basil-infused strawberry for a fresh twist.

For starters, we opted for the Vegan Noodle Stir-Fry, which was packed with crisp vegetables and vibrant flavours.

The homemade Louisiana Fishcakes were a real treat—crispy on the outside with a soft, flaky interior.

The Ham Spring Rolls, filled with generous portions of proper Irish ham were another standout, as were the Honey and Sriracha Chicken Wings, which had meat that simply fell off the bone, complemented by a perfect balance of sweet and spicy.

MAINS: The Turkey and Ham roast served with generous portions of mash and fresh veg

The mains were equally impressive. We ordered the Turkey and Ham Roast which was perfectly cooked, served on a bed of creamy mashed potatoes, with fresh vegetables and a rich, comforting gravy.

The Slow Roasted Beef Brisket Boxty, complete with crispy onion rings and a pepper sauce, was described as "incredible" by my colleague.

The Stuffed Smoked Haddock, served on a bed of colcannon and topped with a Tayto crisp crumb, was a delicious take on traditional Irish flavours.

BOXTY: Ivor's speciality Boxty with slow roasted beef, onion rings and pepper sauce

To finish, the desserts were equally satisfying, with options such as Créme Brûlée with shortbread, Pavlova, Panna Cotta, and a chocolate brownie with ice cream and walnuts—all made fresh daily with flavours changing every few days.

The service at Ivor's was excellent, and the overall dining experience was outstanding. The restaurant is also offering excellent deals, such as a two-person sirloin steak special with sides, sauces, and a bottle of house wine or a bucket of beers for £50—a fantastic offer.

DESSERT: The Chocolate Brownie with walnuts and ice-cream was freshly made

Ivor's is more than just a place to eat, it’s a destination for great food, drinks and top-notch service. Whether you're looking for a casual lunch or a more indulgent evening meal, this new restaurant in Andersonstown is certainly worth a visit.