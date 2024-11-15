Trials and tribulations of West Club's Entertainment's Committee discovered 50 years on

WEST CLUB: Billy McMahon (left) with other members of the West Club. His minutes cover the club's Entertainment Committee from 1974-1978

A CHANCE discovery by a West Belfast man sorting through his grandfather’s possessions, has uncovered an original ledger book detailing the first meetings of the West Club’s Entertainment Committee from 50 years ago.

The fascinating insight documents the inaugural meeting of the Falls Road club’s Entertainment Committee in May 1974 and goes on to chart numerous meetings of the club and the ups and downs of organising events and nights out for club members.

Speaking about the find Marty McCreight said: “I found the minutes in the attic of my grandfather Billy McMahon who was one of the inaugural members of the club back in 1974.

“It’s my grandfather’s 30th anniversary since he passed away so I thought it would be appropriate to show the part he played in the West Club in West Belfast. I really enjoyed reading and seeing some of the ways things used to be.

“Times seemed simpler back then and you could see how passionate they were over their meetings and you can see each contribution to those meetings where my grandfather recorded literally every word which was spoken.

“One of the funniest moments in the minutes is when they’re discussing the aftermath of a dinner dance they had in 1974 and they’re arguing about the amount of people who came in, versus those who bought a ticket and some were saying more people had come in than had bought one.”

WEST CLUB: The minutes are preserved from 50 years ago

Reading one brilliantly comic encounter from the minutes Marty said: “P Turley became antagonistic when he brought up the subject of the number of patrons at the Gala.

“Himself and P Harvey both stated there were more than 150 present and they did not pay at the door and had got in for nothing. Other members responded that these allegations were most unfair and no-one was allowed in without a ticket.

“The Secretary then presented the balance sheet to show that 150 tickets were received.

“Hurley grabbed the balance, stating it was a ‘load of balls’ and threw the balance sheet across the table at the secretary… P Turley told P Harvey to ‘come on’ and they both left the meeting where P Turley continued his vociferous remarks from the bar.”

Marty said: “There will be names in this book which people will know and there will be families in the area who will have their loved ones mentioned in this book and I think it’s a lovely thing to have.

“My grandather Billy McMahon and my own late father were both members of the club and attended a number of nights a week for many years.

"I would really like to get in touch with someone from the West Club to donate the book as I’m sure there are people involved with the club who will be interested in reading it. I think there are definitely people who will want to have a read through it."