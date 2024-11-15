Final Milltown tour of the year takes place this Sunday

TOUR: Stevie Corr at the grave of the McMahon family who were murdered during the pogroms of 1922

TOUR guide Stevie Corr will be taking his last tour of Milltown Cemetery for 2024 this Sunday.

The tour will start at mid-day on Sunday 17 November just inside the main cemetery gates. All are welcome to attend and the price is £7.

The tour will focus on the political and social history of the cemetery, including stops at the graves of priests, nuns, architects, footballers, bishops, poets, businessmen, paupers, hurlers, harp makers, republican volunteers, RIC members, as well as members of the British army, who are all part of the narrative of Milltown.