Kneecap playing Gig for Gaza with Paul Weller next month

KNEECAP have announced that they will be playing a Gig for Gaza with music legend Paul Weller in London next month.

Also on the Brixton Academy gig on 13 December are Primal Scream and Liam Bailey.

The fundraiser is organised by Crosstown Concerts and Paul Weller, former frontman of The Jam and The Style Council. Additional artists are to be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets will be available for general sale at 10am this Friday 15 November.

Kneecap said all funds raised would go towards MAP (Medical Aid for Palestinians) and Gaza Forever, both of which provide vital humanitarian aid, including food, medical supplies, and emergency shelter, to those suffering in Gaza.

A chairde Gael.



We will be playing ‘Gig for Gaza’ in the Brixton Academy on 13th Dec 🇵🇸



Our friend and legend Paul Weller is curating a night to raise funds to help the people of Gaza as they face a genocide.



🎟️Pre-sale tomorrow 9am

🎟️General sale Fri 10am



Artwork by Massive… pic.twitter.com/vOZ04nSozC November 12, 2024

The official artwork for the concert was created by Robert Del Naja of Massive Attack, a band long known for their outspoken support of Palestinian rights.

Earlier this year, Primal Scream collaborated on a shirt design for a Palestinian refugee football team, while Paul Weller has frequently shown solidarity with Palestine, performing with a Palestinian flag draped over his guitar amp. Kneecap have long been associated with their solidarity for Palestinians.