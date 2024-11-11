New tourism map of West Belfast launched

A BRAND new visitor map of West Belfast has been launched by Fáilte Feirste Thiar – the tourism development agency for the west of the city.

Oidhreacht an Iarthair – The Heritage of West Belfast, is an innovative and interactive tool designed to highlight and celebrate the fascinating heritage of West Belfast.



The new publication, supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, is set to become an invaluable resource for both locals and visitors keen to explore the area’s rich history and heritage.

The brand new map takes visitors on a journey through West Belfast, uncovering a treasure trove of iconic sites including the Belfast cemeteries, world famous murals and award-winning attractions like Áras Uí Chonghaile and Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich and hidden gems that represent the community’s social, cultural, and political history.

Each location on the map is accompanied by detailed information, anecdotes, and historical context, providing users with a deeper understanding of the area's contributions to Ireland’s wider narrative.



Heritage Manager at Fáilte Feirste Thiar, Eimear Hargey, said: “We’re delighted to officially launch Oidhreacht an Iarthair – The Heritage of West Belfast, a must-have guide for anyone interested in discovering the landmarks, stories, and unique character of West Belfast.

"This map brings together our most treasured heritage assets in a way that is engaging, informative, and easy to use. We believe that by connecting our heritage through a single, accessible publication, we can encourage both locals and visitors to gain a deeper understanding of West Belfast’s heritage, ensuring that these stories and sites are accessible to all.”

The map is now available for free in key heritage and tourism locations across Belfast and online at www.visitwestbelfast.com