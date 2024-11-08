EYE ON THE PAST: November 1983 – The horror of living in Divis Flats

We look at the stories that were making the headlines this week in 1983

Mrs Sloan dreams about a wee house

A 77-year-old woman and her semi-invalid son are living in a dank and flooded flat in the condemned Whitehall block at Divis Flats, despite their repeated requests to be rehoused.

Mrs. Margaret Sloan and her son Patsy, one of the last families remaining in the block, are fighting a daily battle against rampant dampness, flooding and wintry conditions in the rapidly decaying ground floor flat. Mrs. Sloan, who moved into the flats on their completion 14 years ago, has had to abandon her bathroom after a rotting unit fell from the wall. All her carpets had to be thrown out recently after the flats came under two inches of flooding.

The water seepage into the dwelling combined with the dampness has created a strong stench which pervades the two bedroom flat.

"Often we have to get up during the night to bale out mucky water which seeps in from under the floor, but once we mop up the mess it just appears again," said Mrs Sloan.

"My rent has always been paid but every time I ask for help the Housing people don't seem to pay any heed.

Mrs. Sloan told our reporter she was receiving hospital treatment for cataracts and diabetes and that her son Patsy, suffers from a physical handicap. Friends say Mrs. Sloan's fitness has deteriorated seriously since flooding problems began in the flat over two months ago. "I want back to a wee house," said Mrs. Sloan. "I was supposed to get one before but all I can do now is sit and dream about it."

A spokesperson for the Housing Executive insisted there had been "excellent progress in rehousing families from the two blocks that are to be demolished”.

"Mrs. Sloan was offered accommodation in July to new dwellings, now under construction and which will be completed within the next couple of weeks. The remaining residents will be rehoused before next summer," he added.

The Executive representative hit out at "vandalism" in the flats which, he said, was designed to force the Executive to rehouse the families in Whitehall.

"Water pipes are being constantly damaged resulting in families being seriously inconvenienced. Nevertheless, there has been colossal progress in rehousing and we hope demolition will take place in 1984."

Save our local libraries

THE fight is on this week to save two local libraries which have been threatened with closure by Belfast's chief librarian.

Mr Ivor Crawley has told the city's Library Board that ten libraries, including the Falls and Andersonstown, should be axed so that more facilities can be poured into the remaining 12 branches. However, people have already been opposing the move against the local branches which are well used in an area renowned for its interest in education.

This latest blow to community amenities comes at a time when people are adjusting to the partial shutdown of Andersonstown Leisure Centre and the savage cutbacks enforced on St Louise’s Community School.

The libraries singled out for closure are Ligoniel, Whitewell, Oldpark, Cairnmartin, Shankill Road, Falls Road, Donegall Road, Andersonstown, Euston Street and Holywood Road.

One man who spoke to the Andersonstown News said he had already been in touch with the parish centre in a bid to start a united campaign against the closures.

“I hope to see the parish priest as soon as possible with a view to having a petition collected outside the churches and an announcement made at Masses condemning these cutbacks.”

Mr Crawley’s recommendation will now go before the Belfast Library Board in January and it is known he has informed members that if they oppose the ten closures there will be cutbacks in all branches.