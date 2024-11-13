Preserving the legacy of historian Éamon Phoenix

A NEW website and charity have been launched to build upon the legacy of the late historian Dr Éamon Phoenix.

Dr Martin Mansergh, the charity’s patron, gave the keynote address at a lunchtime event at the NI Public Record Office in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter on Tuesday, paying tribute to Dr Phoenix and the Foundation’s mission to promote mutual understanding and reconciliation in Ireland through the study of history.



Alice Phoenix, wife of the late Dr Éamon Phoenix and chair of the trustees, spoke about her husband and outlined the Foundation’s aims and objectives for 2025 and beyond, which also include preserving Dr Phoenix’s legacy through a website and archives.



The event was hosted by PRONI, and Communities Minister, Gordon Lyons, also paid tribute to Dr Phoenix, who was a regular at the Record Office, not least for the annual release of the Cabinet Papers. “As Minister, with a keen personal interest in history, and heritage I am delighted to add my support for the Foundation’s aims to promote the study of history, as a way of fostering a deeper understanding of the past and promoting reconciliation”.



Dr Phoenix, a well-known historian and broadcaster, passed away on 13 November 2022 at the age of 69. His death elicited tributes across Ireland and beyond.

St Mary's was delighted to attend the Dr Éamon Phoenix Foundation website launch.

Proud that his daughter is a graduate, his grand daughter is a current student & that Dr Phoenix taught briefly at the College.

Éamon was an educator & an incredible natural born storyteller. pic.twitter.com/TDbxOVyZbS — St Mary’s University College Belfast (@StMarys_Belfast) November 12, 2024

Dr Mansergh said: “Éamon was a superb historian and a wonderful daily communicator of relevant events in the past. His work underlined the importance of the maximum achievable balance and objectivity, particularly where historical perspectives can be very conflicted.



“He made a major contribution to the success of the centenary commemorations of the new political landscape that emerged in Ireland in the period between 1912 and 1923, bringing people together with very diverse backgrounds and outlooks.”



Mrs Phoenix, revealing details of the website and archive for the first time, said: “On behalf of the Foundation and our family, I’m delighted today to make public the Foundation's website, archive and full details of our aims and objectives. We plan to not just preserve Éamon’s wonderful legacy, but also to enhance it by promoting mutual understanding and reconciliation in Ireland through the study of history.



“Going forward, the Foundation plans to further develop plans for Éamon’s archive and to announce initiatives to facilitate the professional study of history as a way of fostering a deeper understanding of the past."



The website – www.eamonphoenixfoundation.com – features tributes, images and videos of Dr Phoenix, other archive records of his work and details the Foundation’s mission.