Construction starts on 43 much-needed homes in Lagmore

A NEW housing development on Lagmore – which will bring 43 much-needed new homes to the area – is underway with an expected handover at the end of 2026.



The latest Choice Housing project to commence on site, the new development at Lagmore Drive in West Belfast sees an investment of over £7m. It will deliver a range of general family houses and apartments for over-55s, with wheelchair accessible properties also being provided alongside new car parking and landscaping.



Michael McDonnell, Choice Group Chief Executive, said: “This is a significant project for West Belfast – an area that has high demand for quality affordable housing and we are pleased to progress to the next stage of the project.



“Ongoing challenges remain in our efforts to deliver on our New Build Programme, but we are committed to doing what we can to address the long waiting list for affordable homes in Belfast and across the region.



“This is one of 21 schemes our development team currently has on site in Northern Ireland, demonstrating an investment of £209m. We have also committed to investing over £15m per annum in our planned maintenance programme which will be delivered across several of our existing properties over the next three years,” he added.



The scheme is located beside Christ the Redeemer Church. Retail and other local amenities are located a short distance away at Stewartstown Road, with very good transport and connectivity links. Working in partnership with lead developer Newpark Homes and contractor P&K McKaigue, the Lagmore Development brings together the latest in design and technology to make these new homes more energy efficient for its new tenants.



Fearghal O’Hara from Newpark Homes added: “We have delivered well over one hundred homes in partnership with Choice in recent years and are delighted to progress construction of the Lagmore Drive development, which will provide much-needed homes in the area.”



Choice has invested significantly in the Belfast area, including the recent handover of their mixed tenure scheme located at the iconic Kings Hall site, which delivered 81 units. The former Park Avenue Hotel in East Belfast was transformed into a quality housing scheme in the lively Belmont area.