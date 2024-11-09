Two IRA volunteers to be remembered in Twinbrook 50 years on

A COMMEMORATION will take place this weekend to mark the 50th anniversary of the deaths of IRA volunteers Gerry Fennell and John Rooney, who died a week apart.

Both men were neighbours, best friends and comrades. Gerry was shot dead by a British soldier on the 8th November 1974 on the Stewartstown Road. Gerry (28) had a wife Nora and one child, with another on the way who was born five months after his death.

John Rooney (19) was knocked down and killed just one week after his comrade died, on the 15th November 1974.

The Colin Commemoration Committee will be meeting at 1pm at the Garden of Remembrance on Gardenmore Road, Twinbrook on Sunday, where those in attendance will leave at 1.15pm to march to Broom Park, along the Stewartstown Road where the two volunteers died. There will be a mural unveiling and speeches at Jack's Shop in Broom Park. Refreshments afterwards in Becketts Lounge.