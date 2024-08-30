Come along and celebrate the 250th anniversary of Clifton House

HERITAGE Day on Sunday 1st September will celebrate the long history of Clifton House through a day of traditional skills and crafts, live music and food.

First opening its doors in 1774 as the poorhouse of Belfast, Clifton House remains the home of Belfast Charitable Society, who fundraised, built it, and managed it from 1774, and who ensure that its uses remain true to the charity’s mission – to look after those in need.

Today it remains an iconic sight on the city’s skyline, synonymous with addressing poverty and disadvantage in the community.

Prof Alastair Adair, chair of Belfast Charitable Society explained: “Our Heritage Day is the flagship event in our 250th anniversary calendar of activities, which launched in January this year, and will run until December 2024.

“Since January we have launched a number of special legacy projects, including a new teaching resource for KS2 children; hosted special talks, tours, conferences and exhibitions; and ran a monthly themed social media campaign, and all of which is helping us tell the story of Clifton House throughout its 250 years.

“We can’t wait to open Clifton House and grounds to more people on the 1st September as part of this special celebratory event, and to let people learn more about this significant building, which lies in the heart of Belfast and which is so important to the city’s history.”

Paula Reynolds, CEO of Belfast Charitable Society, expanded: “Heritage Day is a free event, suitable for all ages. It was important to us to create a fun day that was open and accessible to the local community and beyond.

“Between 12noon and 5pm visitors can enjoy a variety of heritage skills and craft demonstrations, and have a go at them too; have a browse of the local craft fair; take part in some traditional children’s games, including a history hunt; listen to some fabulous live music; and hear stories from the past 250 years from our fabulous volunteers, who will be on hand to share stories of the history of Clifton House."

Alastair continued: “We want to thank Belfast City Council for their support and our partner Radius Housing, for helping us to make this day really special. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to Clifton House. People can bring a picnic blanket for our front lawn, and enjoy some of the lovely food and local live music. We can’t think of a better backdrop than the magnificent building that is Clifton House, now in its 250th year, and still going strong.”

Parking at Clifton House will be limited to disabled parking and blue badge holders only, so visitors are asked to consider travelling by public transport or avail of one of the many paid car parks in the local area or the free on street parking.