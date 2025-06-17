West Belfast pupils hit the Crescendo at the Ulster Hall

MUSIC TO THEIR EARS: The First and deputy First Minister at the Ulster Hall

PUPILS from four primary schools in the Colin and Shankill areas of Belfast displayed their musical talents to the First Minister and deputy First Minister in the Ulster Hall as part of the Crescendo music project.

The project is aimed at helping improve social, emotional and good relations outcomes for young children in disadvantaged areas.

Children from P3 and P7 classes in Malvern Primary School, Good Shepherd Primary School, Holy Evangelist Primary School and Wheatfield Primary School performed alongside the Ulster Orchestra.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “It is such a privilege to see how much the pupils have learned over the past year. To hear them play so beautifully alongside the Ulster Orchestra is amazing and we are all very proud of their achievements.

“I want to thank Crescendo for their incredible work and for bringing these pupils together and inspiring them to learn an instrument. We are so pleased to support this programme through our Urban Villages initiative.”

Deputy First Minister, Emma Little-Pengelly said: “It was fantastic to hear the children play at such a special musical event with the Ulster Orchestra in such an iconic venue. It was also an honour to present this year’s Michelle Strong Award to four worthy winners.

“Well done to everyone. It is clear this great project has brought benefits to the wider community as well as the children taking part, bringing everyone together to share in their success.”

Hugh McCaughey, Chair of the Crescendo Management Committee, said: “The final end of year concert is always a highlight of the year for everyone involved in Crescendo. It is our aim to ‘transform the lives of children through music’. There is now strong evidence that Crescendo is achieving a lasting impact for children across the four schools, and today is about celebrating that success.

“The joy, excitement and even tears which will be visible today are a testament to the impact of Crescendo, not only for children, but also families, the schools involved and the local communities. It will be an emotional and uplifting day.”