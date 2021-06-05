Historical Institutional Abuse board compensates republicans abused in prisons as teenagers

TWO former republican prisoners who were admitted to Crumlin Road Gaol in the 1970’s have been awarded a five-figure sum for abuse they suffered as children whilst detained in the prison.

One of the men was arrested in November 1973, aged 17, and brought to Strand Road Barracks. He was then remanded to Crumlin Road Gaol and Long Kesh where he served almost a year in prison whilst under the age of eighteen.

During his time in prison, he was placed in solitary confinement, commonly referred to as ‘the boards’ and was subject to repeated physical and sectarian abuse by prison officers.

Another man was admitted to Crumlin Road Gaol 1976, also aged 17. He was subjected to emotional and physical abuse as well as being left in a frightening, hostile environment. On one occasion he was left in a cell with a notorious loyalist prisoner who assaulted him as the prison officers stood by and laughed. He was also refused visits from relatives because it was claimed incorrectly that he failed to fill in the proper paperwork.

Neither former prisoner received any access to educational facilities during their time in Crumlin Road Gaol.

Both men have been awarded a five-figure sum by the Historical Institutional Abuse (HIA) Redress Board under Section 1 (a) of the Historical Institutional Abuse (Northern Ireland) Act 2019.

Pádraig Ó Muirigh, who represents both former prisoners, said: "Our clients welcome the determinations by the HIA Redress Board in relation to these applications. The Panel found our client’s accounts of the abuse they suffered at Crumlin Road Gaol to be compelling and credible. Many underage prisoners were held in unacceptable and hostile conditions during the recent conflict and subjected to physical and emotional abuse by prison officers. These decisions by the HIA Redress Board are an acknowledgment of that.

"Our office represents a number of former prisoners and internees who suffered abuse whilst detained under the age of eighteen at institutions such as Crumlin Road Gaol, Long Kesh and St Patrick’s Training School.

"A prison is a ‘residential institution’ and therefore former prisoners who suffered abuse whilst under the age of eighteen are eligible to make an application with the Historical Institutional Abuse (HIA) Redress Board for compensation."