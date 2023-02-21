Cycling: VC Glendale raise £4126.81 for Cancer Fund For Children in annual charity cycle

Fiadh and Aoife Craig from VCGlendale presenting Cormac McMullan & Eddie Marcus from Cancer Fund For Children with the cheque

West Belfast Cycling club, VC Glendale, today presented £4126.81 to the Cancer Fund For Children after their annual Charity Cycle.

The event took place on Saturday, February 18, and saw approximately 200 participants cycling through Belfast, Lisburn, Maze and Moira

This year's event marks the eighth year for Toby's Charity Cycle for the Cancer Fund For Children.

Over the last eight years, the club has raised over £30,000 for the charity, helping to support families and children affected by cancer.

The event was a great success, with participants of all ages and abilities coming together to support a fantastic cause.

VC Glendale would like to thank all of the participants, volunteers, photographers, marshals, and sponsors who helped make this year's event such a success.

Dean Harvey of Trinity Racing, Aoife Craig VC Glendale and Kevin McCambridge Trinity Racing lead 200 riders along the 50km route

VC Glendale's spokesperson said: "We are delighted with the success of this year's charity cycle and blown away at how the cycling community, yet again, came together to support the Cancer Fund For Children.

"We are proud to have raised over £30,000 over the last eight years and are already looking forward to next year's event in the hope of raising even more money for this worthy cause."

For more information about VC Glendale and their cycle events, please visit our social media pages @vc.glendale