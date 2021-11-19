Cycling: VC Glendale to host Falling Leaves GP

LOCAL cycling club, VC Glendale, are set to host their annual Falling Leaves GP in North Link playing fields on November 28.

In recent years the hugely successful event has been held in both the Falls Park and Musgrave Park attracting the best riders from all over Ireland.

This year’s event, set to be staged in North Link playing fields, presents a unique opportunity to bring the race back to the club’s roots in the heart of Andersonstown.

2021 is the club’s 40th Anniversary and has recently kicked off celebrations with a weekend of events with past, present and future champions of Irish cycling.

On October 30, club sponsor Balmoral Hotel was the venue for around 150 cyclists who turned out to ride with Irish professionals and Olympians Mark Downey and Eddie Dunbar, Everesting World Record holder Ronan McLoughlin and many more stars.

The 50km cycle was followed by a Gala dinner and evening with the professionals chaired by Irish Cycling commentator Cian Lynch.

Celebrating past glories with founding member and legend of Irish cycling Bo Graham, current successes with 2021 Irish Olympians Mark Downey and Eddie Dunbar as well as looking to future honors with our own 2021 Irish European and World champs rider Dean Harvey.

The evening was a massive success bringing guests and well wishes from all over Ireland.

The CycloCross event in North Link playing fields will be a two-day event.

With a family fun day on Saturday 27th for kids to come along and learn some mountain biking skills with our qualified coaches and race around our shortened Cyclocross course.

Sunday, November 28 will be a day of racing for all ages, from U8 right up to Senior, and promises to be a showcase of local and national cycling talent as the club aims to close off the year with a bang.

Further details can be found on the Club’s social media channels @vcglendale.