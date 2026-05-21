INFRASTRUCTURE Minister Liz Kimmins has announced that a £300,000 carriageway resurfacing and drainage improvement scheme on the Ormeau Road will commence in the coming weeks.

The resurfacing scheme will extend along the Ormeau Road from the roundabout at Ravenhill Road to the junction with Annadale Avenue. Work will being on on Monday 1 June.

Minister Liz Kimmins said: “This £300,000 investment in the A24 Ormeau Road represents an important improvement to a key arterial route in Belfast. The works will deliver a safer and smoother road surface and address essential drainage issues, benefitting residents, businesses and all road users. I would like to thank the public for their patience while this necessary infrastructure work is completed.”

During the resurfacing works Ormeau Road will be subject to full road closures. Local access for residents and businesses will be maintained throughout the works and will be carefully managed by the Department.

Overnight closures will be in place from 8pm to 6am on the following dates:

Monday 1 June

Tuesday 2 June

Wednesday 3 June

To minimise disruption during peak traffic periods the final surface course works will be carried out on Sundays. A full road closure will be in place from 6am to 6pm on both Sunday 7 June and Sunday 14 June.

During periods of road closure, a signed diversion route will be in place via the A55 Upper Knockbreda Road, Castlereagh Road, Castlereagh Street, Albertbridge Road and Ravenhill Road.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience. However, whilst steps have been taken to accommodate local access road users should expect some delays and should allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works.

Road users are also advised to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

Some Translink bus services will operate diversions during the works. Passenger Information will be displayed on real time passenger information screens and at relevant bus stops.

Subject to favourable weather conditions, it is anticipated that the works will be substantially complete following the surface course works on Sunday 14 June.

For more information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.TrafficwatchNI.com