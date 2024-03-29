Easter entertainment at The Glenpark this Easter

COME to The Glenpark on Easter Monday, 1st April, for brilliant performance by the acclaimed rebel singer Eimhear Ní Ghalcain, alongside the much-loved music from Matt O'Reilly, the well-known Irish ballad singer.

Come and celebrate a night of Irish flavour and passion for just £5. Secure your spot now by purchasing tickets at The Glenpark Bar.

On Saturday, 6th April in The Glenpark’s brand new ballroom will host a mesmerising showcase by prominent Irish singer/songwriter, Fieldsy. Prepare to be swept away by Fieldsy's emotive lyrics and captivating melodies in an unforgettable night of music.

Tickets are available for only £10 on skiddle. Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to witness true Irish talent in the heart of The Glenpark.