Councillors clash over new draft Irish language policy

A ROW erupted on Tuesday evening in City Hall over a proposed new draft Irish language policy.

At last month’s Strategic Policy and Resources Committee meeting, it was agreed that a consultation would take place on on a new policy to make Irish more inclusive in the city. This includes a new bilingual corporate identity and bilingual logo to be used comprehensively across all corporate branding.

It also proposes developing a list of key strategic Council documents and publications to be retroactively made available in Irish. This includes publishing regular bilingual English/Irish content across all social media platforms. Marketing initiatives and community/service announcements will also be in Irish and in English as well as a functioning bilingual website.

At Tuesday evening’s monthly meeting, DUP councillor Sarah Bunting argued against the proposal, describing it as “divisive”.

“Council’s approach must be fair and balanced," she said. "The strategy is full of ideologies and not reality. There is no cost attached to it, no good relations impact assessment or equality impact assessment.

“Nothing in the European Charter of Minority Languages requires Irish to be considered co-equal with English. This would deepen inequalities between all minority languages.

“This policy is divisive. I propose this divisive draft policy does not go ahead and we should wait until an Irish Language Commissioner is in post.”

Fellow DUP Councillor Ruth Brooks said that in her District Electoral Area (DEA) seven per cent of people had ability in Irish but nine per cent had ability in Ulster Scots.

"It is not fair that Irish language signage would be imposed on Belfast City Council facilities in non-priority areas where Irish speaking residents are almost non-existent without any evidence of demand," she said.

Sinn Féin Councillor Ronan McLaughlin said no decision has been made and none will be made before a consultation. He said costs would also be revealed in due course.

"This is the normal process. It should not stun any councillors. The fundamental reality here is that the DUP do not like this policy and want to stop it."

Speaking in Irish, Alliance Councillor Michael Long reminded councillors that the Irish language is for everyone.

"This is a consultation and not a policy we are implementing tonight. We need to listen to what the people of Belfast say and act on that basis," he said.

SDLP Councillor Séamas de Faoite questioned why Irish language speakers and activists always have to wait at Belfast City Council.

Sinn Féin Councillor Ciarán Beattie said the DUP “continuously oppose” anything to do with the Irish language and it is not acceptable.

“The name of the city is Irish, the name of the Shankill is Irish," he explained.

Sinn Féin councillor Ciaran Beattie

“There is no getting away from the fact Irish is the indigenous language of the city.”

TUV Councillor Ron McDowell said there will always be "resistance" to the Irish language in the chamber.

"Ulster is a melting pot of three identities – English, Irish and Ulster British," he said.

TUV councillor Ron McDowell

"One identity cannot be forced upon people over another. There will always be resistance and push back to it in the chamber."

Councillor Clíodhna Nic Bhranair (Sinn Féin) said she was delighted to see the process get to a consultation stage and that it was not taking away anything but adding to what the Council already represents.

Following a vote, a DUP proposal not to move forward with the Draft Irish Language Policy and wait until an Irish Language Commissioner is in place was lost by 36 votes to 17.