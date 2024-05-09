Irish signage for street approved despite resident's concerns Protestants 'may move out'

IRISH signage for a South Belfast street has been approved despite concerns raised from one resident that Protestants may move out of the street.

At the People and Communities Committee meeting, councillors were asked to consider applications for the erection of dual-language street signs for 11 streets in the city.

The Council’s policy on the erection of a second street nameplate requires that at least 15 per cent of the occupiers surveyed must be in favour of the proposal to erect a second street sign.

In South Parade, off the Ormeau Road, 56 occupiers (28.57 per cent) were in favour of the erection of a second street name plate.

30 occupiers (15.3 per cent) were not in favour and six occupiers had no preference either way.

One resident said they were not in favour of the erection of a second street name plate due to the cost of the sign. Another resident was not in favour of the erection of a second street name plate due to the cost and they added that they feel that Protestants may move out of the street.

Laganvale Street in South Belfast was also approved.

In West Belfast Meadowhill, Glencolin Manor, Glencolin Close, Glenveagh Park, Ramoan Drive, Garnock Hill, Naroon Park, Willowvale Avenue and Hamill Park were all given the green light.