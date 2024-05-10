Kate takes up new role at Forthspring

WEST Belfast cross-community organisation Forthspring have appointed Dr Kate Laverty as the new Director of the group.

Established in 1997, Forthspring Inter Community Group is an inclusive and innovative organisation based in a shared space at the Springfield/Woodvale interface.

Dr Kate Laverty will provide leadership to the youth services, family support, after-school childcare, women’s groups, pensioners club and volunteering opportunities in the centre.

Focused on peace building, good relations and non-violence, the charity has always been a safe place delivering high quality services to the local community in the Mid-Shankill, Woodvale, Springfield Road and Clonard areas.

Accepting the appointment, Kate said: "I hope to consolidate and build on our strong track record of partnership working, delivering growth by supporting new collaborative initiatives.

"I want to see us return to our roots. We’re the oldest of a handful of shared spaces situated at an interface, dedicated to supporting a diverse, vibrant and flourishing neighbourhood through a community development approach.

"That community development must be rooted in hope, driven by courage and nourished by faith.”

Dr Laverty is currently a member of the NI Policing Board and chairs both Whiterock Children’s Centre and MS Society Northern Ireland.

Ed Peterson, Chairperson said: “We are delighted to appoint Kate to this position. Her experience in youth and community work, her commitment to non-violence and peace building, combined with her proven ability at identifying opportunities, developing partnerships, and leading initiatives, will help build on Forthspring’s past success and deliver an exciting future for the centre.”