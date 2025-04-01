Encouraging people and businesses to incorporate Irish into their everyday lives

AOINE na Gaeilge is back for 2025! This initiative, designed to inspire individuals, groups, and businesses to use the Irish language on a regular basis, will take place on the last Friday of every month. It provides a dedicated day to celebrate and practice Irish in everyday life.

Aoine na Gaeilge aims to build on the success of Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia by encouraging people to incorporate Irish into their daily routines beyond March. Whether through organised events with friends, colleagues, or community groups, or by simply using your cúpla focal with strangers in shops, cafés, or on public transport, Aoine na Gaeilge is a fantastic opportunity to see and hear Irish more frequently.

Bláithín Nic an tSíthigh, Chairperson of Meitheal Aoine na Gaeilge, highlighted the importance of this initiative.

"Many people are encouraged to use their Irish during Seachtain na Gaeilge with Energia each year. We would love to build on this and select a specific day each month to celebrate the Irish language and encourage groups and companies to promote Irish on that day."

Speaking at today’s launch, Brian Mac an tSionnaigh, Irish Language Development Officer from Ionad Uíbh Eachach said: "We are delighted to launch Aoine na Gaeilge here at Ionad Uíbh Eachach in Belfast. We are always striving to provide social opportunities through Irish for the community, and this is a great chance to highlight the Irish language events we hold on the last Friday of each month."

Aoine na Gaeilge is a unique opportunity to make Irish more visible and audible in daily life. Whether you are fluent or just starting out, everyone is encouraged to take part and celebrate our language together.