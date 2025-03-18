Enjoy a beautiful Mothers Day at the Europa Hotel

WHERE better to treat your mum this Mother’s Day than at the world-famous Europa Hotel where stylish surroundings, exceptional dining, and warm hospitality come together to create unforgettable moments for the whole family.

The sumptuous Mother’s Day Sunday Buffet Lunch (30th March) in the stunning Grand Ballroom, will tempt your mum’s taste-buds with an incredible selection of delicious dishes, from succulent roasts to fresh seasonal salads and indulgent desserts, all freshly prepared by the hotel’s talented chefs using the finest local ingredients.

It promises to be the perfect afternoon with live entertainment and quality time together.

Priced £45 per adult and £18 per child (served 12.30pm – 2.30pm). To book call 028 9027 1066 or go to www.europahotelbelfast.com for further information.