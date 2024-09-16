Extra Naomh Pól Irish classes starting from next week

DUE to a huge increase in interest, Naomh Pól CLG on the Shaws Road will now host Irish classes two nights each week. A Bunrang and a Ciorcal Comhrá will run every Tuesday while a Meánrang will run on Wednesdays.

Naomh Pól Cultural Officer Glen Phillips said: "As a club we are delighted with the numbers of people wanting to learn our native language.

"We have received feedback from people in the local area that they have been put off by the high cost of Irish classes at some venues.

"As a GAA club based on volunteerism, all our Irish teachers are club members and receive no pay to teach the classes. Our Irish classes are free of charge and open to everyone.

"We offer a huge fáilte to anyone who wants to come and learn Irish, whether they are a complete beginner, a competent speaker looking to practise conversation or anyone in between."



Anyone interested can register at Naomh Pól next Tuesday or Wednesday.