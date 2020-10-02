EYE ON THE PAST: – October '81: Gerry Fitt and the 'siege', St Thomas' celebrates 25 years

We look back at the stories that were making the headlines in the Andersonstown News this week in 1981

Gerry Fitt and the ‘siege’

A BELFAST city councillor has accused Westminister MP Gerry Fitt of fabricating stories of riotous situations outside his home on the Antrim Road, for the benefit of the mass media, and to create an image of a family under siege to gain sympathy from the general public.

Peoples Democracy councillor Fergus O’Hare made the accusation after investigating the alleged siege of Mr Fitt’s home last Saturday night when, according to a report in the Sunday News, he had “spent the night locked in his home, as thugs bombarded his house with rocks and broken paving stones”. The paper also reported that he couldn’t get out to visit his wife Anne, who is in hospital with an asthmatic complaint.

Mr Fitt told the Sunday News of his “weeklong siege” which he described as an “ongoing conspiracy”.

Councillor O’Hare was so disturbed by the reports, that he decided to investigate the incident himself. He contacted close neighbours of Mr Fitt who had seen or heard nothing of this “weeklong siege”. The UDR in Girdwood Barracks, directly opposite the Fitt home, had logged no incidents on the Antrim Road on Saturday, while the RUC at North Queen’s Street reported that the only incident they had investigated was a boisterous football crowd making its way down the Antrim Road, but which had nothing to do with Gerry Fitt.

When questioned on the alleged siege of the Fitt house, the RUC stated that the level of patrolling in the area would make it impossibe for a serious incident to develop without them knowing.

This evidence prompted Mr O’Hare to make the accusation that Gerry Fitt was creating these siege incidents to gain sympathy for himself and regain some of his lost political support.

“If that is not the reason for these alleged ‘siege incidents’,” said Councillor O’Hare, “then Gerry is preparing people for his expected move away from the Antrim Road area altogether.”

Marie McLarnon, Kathleen Kearns, Peggy O'Neill, Kitty Wilson, Louise Killen and Mickey Mallon in Distillery Street Hall for a fundraiser for baby Tohill's trip to Lourdes

St Thomas’ celebrations

1981 sees the 25th birthday of St Thomas’ Secondary School. To mark this historic event, a series of festivities has been planned, beginning with a presentation of the award winning play Ireland Live On, performed by a star-studded cast.

This spectacular event will take place in the school’s assembly hall next Wednesday, October 7th, at 8pm. This is the first time that this presentation will have been performed in the Springfield/Whiterock area and so a large and enthusiastic attendance is expected. Tickets will be on sale in the area, or can be booked through the school, priced £1.

Ireland Live On was first written in the early 1950s by Séamus McKearney, and recently revived to very great acclaim by the Ben Madigan Players. Requests have been pouring in from all around the country for performances of this pageant, and future performances have been planned for Coalisland and Dungiven.

Next Wednesday’s performance promises to be a very special occasion, as many of the performers originate from the Springfield/Whiterock area, and this will be their first performance before a ‘home’ crowd.

Further events to celebrate St Thomas’ 25th Jubilee Year are planned, including the publication of a Jubilee magazine, sporting and cultural events, folk concert and ceili; details of which will appear in the press.

John Connolly and friends at the Distillery Street Hall fundraiser for baby Tohill's trip to Lourdes

Artane Boys’ Band at St Mary’s

A VERY enjoyable concert was held in St Mary’s School, Glen Road on Saturday September 26th by the well-known Croke Park band, the Artane Boys’ Band.

We were taken on a musical tour of Ireland by the band playing tunes which one could identify with each county. Now and again the band stopped playing, but the audience continued unaccompanied under the conductor’s baton.

It was indeed a night to remember. Kevin Owens, Ireland’s leading tenor at the moment, sang a number of songs among which were One Day When You and I Were Young, and Maggie. In the second half we were entertained with a selection of tunes from Broadway musicals.

A very realistic performance of In A Monastery Garden was also enjoyed. Two of the boys gave solo performance. One ten-year-old played a selection of polkas on the zylophone and another lad played the tin whistle as it should be played. Both were accompanied by the band.

Brother Innis, principal, paid tribute to the three families who acted as hosts to the boys, and without whose help it would not have been possible to have had the band.