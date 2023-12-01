Festive laughs as O Holly Knight plays at The Theatre at The Mill

LOTS OF LAUGHS: They're be rolling in the aisles at the Theatre at the Mill this December

FOLLOWING the smash hit success of The Shop at the Top of the Town last year, the Theatre at The Mill is delighted to welcome back writer Michael Cameron with his new musical play for Christmas 2023, O Holly Knight!

It’s 1965 and Holly Knight is the name on everyone’s lips in Belfast. Every woman wants to be her and every man wants to marry her. She’s a journalist, an agony aunt, a fashion icon, food expert, and homemaker extraordinaire... or at least that’s what she wants her readers to think!

It's not too long before Holly’s talents are noticed by the Editor of Belfast’s biggest newspaper, who is always looking for new ideas to boost circulation. Holly is thrilled when he offers her a column in the paper, and for a special Christmas edition he’s arranged for Holly to host a famous Hollywood star who is bound to be dazzled by her legendary talents. What could possibly go wrong?

Featuring a stellar cast and a wonderful blend of nostalgia, comedy, music and romance, O Holly Knight! runs at the Theatre at The Mill from 29 November – 30 December.

O Holly Knight! stars Rosie Barry, Ruby Campbell, Rea Campbell-Hill, Richard Croxford, Jo Donnelly and Darren Franklin. It is written by Michael Cameron, directed by Colm G. Doran, with set and lighting by Ciaran Bagnall, music and sound design by Chris Warner, costume design by Diana Ennis and choreography by Sarah Jane Johnston.

Tickets are available here.