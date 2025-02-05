Fight2Thrive helps young people to get fighting fit and break barriers

Young people from the Dunmurry group with Steven Ward, Carl Frampton and Teresa McCloskey (Apex Housing Association)

YOUNG people from diverse religious and cultural backgrounds recently took part in a six-week boxing programme focused on boosting mental and physical fitness.

The Fight2Thrive programme was delivered by boxer and youth worker Steven Ward and was supported by Apex Housing Association (Apex) through the ‘Housing for All’ Shared Housing Programme.

To mark the achievements of the 30 young people, a celebration event was held this week, with certificates being presented by two-weight world champion boxer Carl Frampton.

“As a young man, I discovered boxing as a lifeline for coping with trauma and self-expression,” Steven Ward, Founder of Fight2Thrive, explained.

“In my journey as a youth worker, I realised how the sport could help young people through the challenges and stresses of life.

“It has been great to see these young people see the benefits of combining positive conversations and invigorating physical exercise.

“They’ve learned the basics of boxing, pads and circuits; whilst exploring the power of talking and the importance setting meaningful goals.”

Teresa McCloskey from Apex Housing Association added: “It’s been wonderful to see the confidence of these young people grow during the programme.

“They’ve experienced the positive connection between physical and mental health, and we hope that lesson will stay with them for many years to come.

“This is one of many good relations projects we are delivering across Northern Ireland. Our shared neighbourhoods in Ballycastle, Dunmurry and Dungannon are all seeing the positive impact on community relations, thanks to the commitment and engagement of local people and groups.”

Speaking at the celebration event, two-time world champion boxer Carl Frampton, said: “I know first-hand how the sport of boxing can transform lives; instilling in young people the discipline, resilience and self-belief that allows them to achieve their potential. Congratulations to the young people who took part in the Fight2Thrive programme.

“I hope with the right opportunity and positive role models they will achieve greatness and shine like the champions they are.”

The celebration event was held on Monday, January 27 in The Dunsilly Hotel, Antrim; and saw the programme’s participants treated to dinner, before receiving their programme certificates from Carl Frampton.

The delivery of the Fight2Thrive programme in Ballycastle, Dunmurry and Dungannon has been supported by the Department for Communities and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive’s ‘Housing for All’ Shared Housing Programme.

The Programme has its origins in the NI Executive Together: Building a United Community Strategy which reflects the Executive’s commitment to improving community relations and continuing the journey towards a more united and shared society.

A potential of £16.2 million will be invested in Apex’s shared housing developments in Ballycastle, Dunmurry and Dungannon to deliver homes and contribute to each area’s good relations plan.

Apex will continue to work in partnership with local advisory group stakeholders and residents to deliver good relations plans for Dunineany View, Areema Grove and Sycamore Drive.

These plans include ‘bridging’ events which are delivered to the wider community to encourage a range of good relations outcomes which include health and wellbeing, arts and culture, education and training.

