Flat set on fire on Antrim Road: Man arrested

A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of arson after an altercation at a flat on the Antrim Road.

Police were called to the scene in North Belfast on Friday night.

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “At approximately 9.30pm, a report was received that a man had been threatened by a number of people, some armed with knives, at a flat in the Antrim Road area.

“Officers attended and noticed that the property was on fire. Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were called and the fire was extinguished.

“A number of people were evacuated from the building, however no one was injured.

“A 46-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of arson endangering life and remains in police custody at this time.

“Enquiries are ongoing and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with the investigation, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1810 23/05/25.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.