Gaelic Games: Kelly rues near misses as Antrim ladies suffer relegation

LGFA National League Division Three

Antrim 1-14 Roscommon 4-6

RELEGATION back to Division Four is the fate that befell Antrim's ladies on Sunday as they lost to Roscommon at Hannahstown.

But the result was inconsequential as it turned out due to Louth's win at Sligo that meant even had Antrim come through, they would still have gone down.

The narrow defeat was typical of their season as they led the way for long spells but were caught at the end. That was the case in their opener against Louth which, when reflecting on the campaign, proved a seminal afternoon.

"I don't know if we'd rather have been beat well in every game rather than lose by the skin of your teeth," said Antrim manager Emma Kelly at Ulster University on Monday at the launch of the Ulster Championships.

"A lot were lost in the last 10 minutes, but if you look back and reflect on the Louth game, Offaly game and Wexford, there are three where we were in control but threw away, even yesterday's game.

"They (players) are very young. We've been working with 19 or 20 of a squad due to injuries, conflicts and stuff. "We are rebuilding and it (campaign) will do the girls no harm. We didn't look out of place and can take positives.

"It's a long break now as we aren't out in Championship until May 5 so we'll have time to reflect and hopefully some the injured girls are back, but you just have to go with it."

Antrim opened well on Sunday with Lara Dahunsi, Ellie Murphy and Aoife Taggart raising white and even when

A Shauna Walsh goal put The Rossies ahead, but Antrim rallied to get back in front. Even when Sinead Farrell netted Roscommon's second goal, Ellie Murphy hit back with one of her own as Antrim led 1-9 to 2-2 at the half.

It was level in the other game and things were looking good for Antrim as they stretched the lead early in the second period through Theresa Mellon and Blathín Ní Cathail added further points, but it would all unravel with two Roscommon goals as Louth did the same to seal Antrim's fate.

Given the crest of a wave Antrim were on over the past few years, dropping straight back to Division Four is a blow, but then there has been a huge turnover of players due to a number of reasons.

This year has seen a number of new players introduced and Kelly admits it is a learning curve.

"We were riding the wave last year and the year before, going unbeaten all year until the Clare game (All-Ireland semi-final), albeit against Tyrone in Ulster but it didn't make a difference at that stage," she reflected.

"Before, we could have taken four or five off and replaced with the same quality, but now they need a bit of time to get that experience and confidence.

"You are aware of throwing someone in at the deep end and it's a case of sink or swim, but to be fair, a lot of them did well.

"It's hard for the ones who have been there for the past few years to have that high and go back down. Some had never been beaten, never mind the manner of the Clare game (in the League), whereas myself and Cathy Carey were used to that.

"Then again, we did the same to London last year. We didn't go for the jugular with goals and took points, but you have to take it and give it, so it's a learning curve."