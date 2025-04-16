Gaels' sea swimming challenge raises €55,000 for West Bank project

A MASSIVE sea swimming challenge by Gaels across the country has so far raised €55,000 for a Palestinian project in the West Bank.

Fifty people from the Irish-language community from all over the country gathered on Saturday and Sunday morning for the start of the pre-dawn Snámh don Phalaistín organised by Conradh na Gaeilge to raise money for ACLAÍ Palestine, a core project of the Lajee Center in Aida refugee camp, in the Palestinian West Bank. Over two days, the group travelled around the country swimming in the sea in all 17 coastal counties in Ireland.

Saturday’s journey saw the group swimming in Balbriggan, Laytown, Blackrock, Warrenpoint, Port Rush, Portstewart, Bundoran, Tullaghan, Mullaghmore, and Killala. Day two began in Salthill in Galway, before the group headed south to Ballyvaughan, Ballybunnion, Youghal, Ceann Heilbhic, Courtown, and finished in Bray.



Speaking about the event, Aodhán Ó Deá, Director of Development with Conradh na Gaeilge said: “Several motions were passed at the Conradh na Gaeilge Ard-Fheis this year and last in relation to Palestinian solidarity, such as calling for an immediate permanent ceasefire and implementing a BDS policy within the organisation.

"We wanted to pro-actively support the Palestinian community, and we have a natural connection with ACLAÍ Palestine and the Lajee Center. Various people from the Irish-language community have spent time volunteering at the centre in recent years and in December 2024, a branch of Conradh na Gaeilge was registered at the Lajee Center – the first branch ever in Palestine.”

Róisín Ní Chinnéide, Advocacy Manager with Conradh na Gaeilge and former volunteer in the Lajee Center said: “It’s more important than ever for us to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people, who are suffering under ongoing genocide, apartheid and colonisation. Words can’t describe the daily challenges faced by the community in the Aida Camp, and the Lajee Center serves as an anchor for their incredible resilience. Every cent raised from this fundraising campaign will go straight to a community centre that is run by and for refugees, to continue to provide essential services for their community. ”