GALLERY: An Droichead Gala celebrations at Belfast City Hall

IT was a night of celebration as Gala23 marked 30 years of An Droichead as well as Seachtain na Gaeilge.



First Minister designate Michelle O'Neill was the special guest on the spectacular night. The popular folk band Pólca 4 performed and a stunning dinner was provided at City Hall.

The gala, which began back in 2013, has grown to be a huge success and a popular favourite amongst the Irish language community. The event, which is held in different locations each year, is both a social event and a fundraiser.

Funds raised go towards An Droichead’s scholarships for Ulster University Irish courses. This opportunity provides students and the community with a clear path to recognised proficiency in Irish.