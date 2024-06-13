Glendowan FC family fun day: Celebrating community, resilience, and achievement

This year's Glendowan FC family fun day was an extraordinary celebration, bringing the community together while honouring the founders of the team, David Owens and Terry Cassidy.

The event took place in the Colin Glen area, featuring a range of activities and tributes that made for a memorable day.

The day commenced with a highly anticipated coaches vs. parents match for the Terry Cassidy Cup.

Demonstrating exceptional talent and sportsmanship, the Glendowan coaches triumphed with a 5-1 victory. The match also served as a scouting opportunity for the newly formed Glendowan FC senior team, which is set to begin its first season this September.

Young players from the 2015-2020s age groups enjoyed a lively family fun day at the Saints Club Youth Club, supported by local businesses like Pizza Co. Stewartstown Road, who generously provided pizza for the children.

The kids delighted in activities including bouncy castles, snooker, and a visit from an ice cream van.

U14s league win

In a playful twist, the players had the chance to soak their coaches, much to everyone's amusement.

The highlight for the 2015’s team was the presentation of their league trophy, celebrating their recent victory in the Lisburn League Cup at Bluebell Stadium.

The Devenish hosted the awards for the older age groups (2009-2014), featuring several special recognitions and the 2014s we presented with their league trophy for the Lisburn League win.

Geraldine Owens, the club’s treasurer and dedicated volunteer for 22 years, received the Martin Rooney Award in honour of her tireless efforts behind the scenes.

Jude Nelson was awarded the David Owens Award, recognising his rising star status and recent accomplishments with Lisburn Castlereagh.

2015s league win

Eimear Devlin received a special recognition award for her unwavering support of the club's social media and charitable work, even from her hospital bed while awaiting a liver transplant in London.

Eimear’s dedication, including her efforts with Hope Mission Zambia, has been truly inspirational especially considering she just celebrated her 18th birthday.

Paddy Mulligan, a beloved coach of the 2014s, was honoured for his remarkable recovery from a cardiac arrest suffered on the sidelines last November at the Dome at Colin Glen. Thanks to the quick response from the public and staff at Colin Glen, Paddy was resuscitated with the help of two lifesaving shocks of the onsite AED.

Now fully recovered and fitted with an ICD, Paddy has resumed his coaching duties, supported by his son Danny, who has become a qualified coach following in his father’s footsteps.

Coach, Paddy Mulligan

“Everyone is delighted and relieved to have Paddy back at Glendowan FC,” said Conor Walsh, vice-chairman of Glendowan.

“Paddy has always been well loved and respected in the club and community and is a big part of what makes this club so special.”

The day’s events were not only a celebration of the club's achievements, but also a testament to the resilience and community spirit that defines Glendowan FC.

The event was a resounding success, thanks to the participation and support of everyone involved and all the local businesses who support Glendowan FC throughout the year.