Damien 'bursting with pride' to be new All Saints College principal

NEW ROLE: Gerry McClory (Chairperson, Board of Governors, All Saints College) with new All Saints College Principal Damien Coyle

THE new Principal of All Saints College in West Belfast says he is "bursting with pride" as he starts his new role.

Damien Coyle has been a member of the senior staff since the founding of the College in 2019 following the amalgamation of St Rose's High School, Christian Brothers School and Corpus Christi College.

Mr Coyle grew up in Beechmount and went to Corpus Christi College, where he was inspired to be a teacher himself. He then graduated with a History degree at Queen's University before completing a PGCE at Ulster University.

After landing his first teaching job in Christian Brothers School, Damien has worked on the Glen Road for 28 years in a number of positions including head of ICT, senior teacher, acting principal and now principal, following Bronagh Farrimond's retirement at the end of last term.

Sitting down with the Andersonstown News as the new school term begins, Damien said: "I am excited, enthusiastic and bursting with pride to be the new principal of All Saints College.

"I have worked with many great principals over the years who have supported me, encouraged me and I am grateful to them all. Without them, I wouldn’t be in the position I am today.

"I welcome and celebrate the diversity of our school. Our school is made up of children from many nationalities and ethnic backgrounds. This cultural diversity enhances the experiences for all pupils as they learn, play and grow together.

"All Saints College promotes our Edmund Rice ethos, through actions not words. We are a school that values the cares for the disadvantaged and vulnerable, a strong opposition to poverty and promotes social justice."

Mr Coyle will lead the school though the next "exciting" phase as the plans move forward for a new school building, on the site of the former Cross and Passion School on the Glen Road.

"The future of All Saints College is exciting as we enter the planning stage for our new school building," added Damien. "The new school building has the potential to transform education in the west of the city as we work with our community and educational partners to plan for the future.

"Innovative curriculum, apprenticeships, green technologies and electric car workshops, state-of-the-art computer facilities are all exciting discussions that are underway.

"Our sporting facilities will be amongst the best in Ireland as we will have a full-size GAA 4G pitch, sporting pavilion and training facilities.

"All Saints College is a school embedded in the heart of West Belfast. We work with outstanding community groups and voluntary organisations. They give their time and expertise willingly, offering practical support and advice to our pupils and parents.

"In my time as principal, I want to strengthen this relationship further. As we move towards our new build, I want this to be a resource for the community."

With a new school term underway, Damien wants to hit the ground running with hard work and to build a "school to be proud of” for pupils, staff and parents alike.

"As I begin this journey, I want to acknowledge the support and kind wishes of staff, parents, pupils, Board of Governors, Trustees and the wider community. I will work tirelessly to repay the faith and confidence placed in me," he added.

"School is not just a building. It is people and the most important people are our pupils. In All Saints College we have staff that set high expectations for academic achievement, supports all pupils to achieve their full potential but most importantly a school that cares.

"In my first address to staff, the message was clear – treat every pupil in our school the same way you would expect your own child to be treated. Have the same expectations, the same understanding and show the same level of commitment and care.

"I want to come in every day and set high standards for pupils and staff."

"Working together with our parents, we can make the ordinary, extraordinary. As a school, we can’t do it alone. We need to all work together to achieve great things.

"I look forward to working with Brendan McComb, the newly appointed Principal at St Mary’s CBGS across the road. As part of the Edmund Rice Schools Trust (ERST) family we will have many opportunities to collaborate and enhance opportunities for all our pupils."