Global football community scores with Belfast's company's software solution

TEAMWORK: The TeamFeePay staff and guest at last week's celebration in the Titanic Quarter

TeamFeePay hosted a special event last week to celebrate a year of milestones, including the grand opening of its new office located at Catalyst’s Innovation Centre, team expansion, and its growing impact on grassroots football clubs globally.

The evening brought together key figures from the football community, creating a unique opportunity to thank stakeholders and reflect on achievements while sharing the ambitious vision for the future of founder and West Belfast native Liam McStravick.

TeamFeePay boasts software which goes beyond finance to support clubs in all areas from development to income generation, planning and facilities. Started just four years ago, the company now has 70 staff serving a customer base which is 95 per cent outside of the North.

Among those attending were representatives from IFA, SYFA, Rosario FC, Larne FC, Allsport, and Crusaders FC.

"We’re absolutely delighted with the turnout and the incredible support we’ve received throughout our journey," said Liam McStravick. "Our event is not only a celebration of what TeamFeePay has accomplished, but it’s a way of saying thank you to our grassroots football customers across the world. We’re excited for what’s ahead as we continue to change the game for grassroots football clubs across the world from our HQ here in Belfast."