GALLERY: Hannahstown Christmas Market a huge success

THE inaugural Christmas Market organised by the Hannahstown Community Association at Lámh Dhearg and sponsored by the Belfast City Council and Housing Executive has been hailed as a huge success.

Visitors enjoyed the festive family fun, atmosphere and the wide range of activities such as market stalls, disco, a magician show, Rickety Wheel Bazaar and a visit from Santa himself and his real life reindeer!

Stall holder Laura from Uprooted Belfast said: “The Hannahstown Christmas Market was a wonderful family event. The set-up was fantastic with a great turnout. The atmosphere was amazing and it was a lovely start to the festive season and I’m looking forward to doing again next year.”

The Hannahstown Community Association would like to thank the patrons and local community for their valued attendance and support. Feedback was so positive that plans are already underway for 2022.