INFRASTRUCTURE Minister Liz Kimmins visited the Market Arches site in South Belfast this week for an update on a major regeneration project led by the Market Development Association (MDA).

The initiative aims to reopen and transform eight former railway tunnels beneath East Bridge Street, reconnecting the Market area with Belfast city centre.

Once completed, the development is expected to provide vital space for community projects and social business enterprises to tackle area-based deprivation and improve linkages between areas of need and areas of opportunity.

It is anticipated that the scheme will generate significant local employment. Core facilities will include a gym, café/restaurant and a childcare facility.

Speaking during her visit, Minister Kimmins described the scheme as “a really ambitious project” with the potential to “completely transform the community, particularly the Market community.”

"I hope that we can continue working with the Market Development Association to see this being fully realised. It will be hugely beneficial not just for the Market community itself, but for the whole city," she said.

Local Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey, who organised the visit alongside the MDA, added: “It was great to have the Infrastructure Minister visit South Belfast to look at the regeneration of the Market Arches into community ownership and community businesses.

“We discussed the lease agreement between the department and the local community, as well as plans for pedestrianisation and cycling networks that will connect both sides of the arches.

“The Market community has long campaigned for this project to be brought to fruition and we will continue working alongside all relevant agencies to see it delivered.”