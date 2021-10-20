Ireland's Future document launch tonight will add to united Ireland debate

DISCUSSION: Ireland's Future's latest discussion document will be launched with a panel discussion this evening

IRELAND'S Future is set to launch its document looking at rights, citizenship and identity in a united Ireland, during an online event this evening.

The publication explores these critical issues in the context of our transitional society, the unique sets of rights and obligations that prevail and the changing constitutional environment.

In the coming months, Ireland’s Future will publish new discussion documents examining the areas of Health and Education in a new and united Ireland.

This latest discussion document is intended to add to the ever-growing conversations on a united Ireland, aiming to inform and foster those conversations.

Speaking ahead of the document launch, Ireland's Future CEO, Gerry Carlisle said: "We recognise the need to ensure the values and principles that inform the peace process and the Good Friday Agreement are respected. This document is a contribution to a creative and imaginative debate about a new and united Ireland and acknowledges the vital guarantees that must be respected.

"Underpinning our approach is the desire to achieve a united Ireland, that is a substantively better place for everyone who will share the island in the future.

"That will simply not happen if matters of human rights, equality, identity and citizenship are neglected in this preparatory phase. This paper is a contribution to that discussion."

The document will be launched online on Wednesday 20 October at 7pm with a panel discussion chaired by Reverend Karen Sethuraman and featuring Professor Colin Harvey and Trevor Lunn MLA.

The launch will be broadcast on the Ireland’s Future social media channels and the discussion document is available from the Ireland's Future website.